Replacing coal plant with largest energy storage project in Indiana

An Indiana-based utility company, AES Indiana, has submitted a request to build the state’s largest energy storage system at a semi-operational coal facility. The proposed site for the Pike County Energy Storage Project is the Petersburg Generating Facility.

The planned battery will have a peak output of 200 MW, with an “expected output [of] 800 MWh at 80% of discharge level,” according to the statements. This suggests that the facility could actually house a 1 GWh battery capacity, with AES Indiana having access to 800 MWh of it. The utility has signed an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract with Fluence, the battery manufacturer that will also lead the construction of the facility.

The 200 MW will be divided into two 100 MW units, each with a capacity to last for four hours. Each 100 MW segment will connect to its own 34.5 kW to 345 kW transformers, which will supply the Petersburg Substation through a single 345 kW transmission line. The project will occupy 26 acres of the Petersburg Generating Station property.

Source: RFP 2023 documents for Pike County Energy Storage Project

