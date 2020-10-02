France raises size limit for solar FITs from 100 kW to 500 kW

From pv magazine France

The French Ministry for the Ecological Transition said this week that it will raise the size limit for PV projects that can qualify for fixed tariffs from 100 kW to 500 kW.

The long-expected measure will go into force after the European Commission has been notified. It is designed to spur development in the commercial PV segment, which has been supported up to now by a series of largely ineffective tenders.

In order to boost development in the rooftop segment, the French government has also decided to reduce the degression rates planned for the feed-in tariffs. As a result, the 8.7% cut planned for Oct. 1 will no longer be applied, according to the ministry.

“Such a drop would not reflect the actual current trend in photovoltaic costs,” it said. “The consequence would be to severely slow down the recovery of the sector. The government will therefore limit this reduction in feed-in tariffs to 3.8%.”

According to France Territoire Solaire, a French think tank, sub-9 kW residential installations, 100-250 kW commercial rooftop arrays, and PV projects with more than 1 MW of capacity have all suffered reductions in volume this year. Pandemic-related delays in connection procedures dragged down the number of new installations in the first six months of 2020, it said.