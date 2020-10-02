France raises size limit for solar FITs from 100 kW to 500 kW

From pv magazine France
The French Ministry for the Ecological Transition said this week that it will raise the size limit for PV projects that can qualify for fixed tariffs from 100 kW to 500 kW.
The long-expected measure will go into force after the European Commission has been notified. It is designed to spur development in the commercial PV segment, which has been supported up to now by a series of largely ineffective tenders.
In order to boost development in the rooftop segment, the French government has also decided to reduce the degression rates planned for the feed-in tariffs. As a result, the 8.7% cut planned for Oct. 1 will no longer be applied, according to the ministry.
Popular content
“Such a drop would not reflect the actual current trend in photovoltaic costs,” it said. “The consequence would be to severely slow down the recovery of the sector. The government will therefore limit this reduction in feed-in tariffs to 3.8%.”
According to France Territoire Solaire, a French think tank, sub-9 kW residential installations, 100-250 kW commercial rooftop arrays, and PV projects with more than 1 MW of capacity have all suffered reductions in volume this year. Pandemic-related delays in connection procedures dragged down the number of new installations in the first six months of 2020, it said.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.