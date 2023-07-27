Redarc unveils 150 Ah lithium battery

The Alpha 150 battery, produced in the Netherlands by Australian electronics manufacturer Redarx, has a lifespan of more than 5,000 cycles and a continuous discharge rating of 200 A.

Image: Redarc

Australia's Redarc has developed new lithium-ion batteries for applications in rooftop PV systems.

“Alpha150 offers up to 70% more capacity for its size and 30% more capacity per kg when compared to equivalent lithium batteries,” the company claims. “With a lifespan of over 5,000 charge cycles, the Alpha150 offers double the lifespan of most lithium batteries and ten times that of equivalent deep-cycle absorbent glass mat (MAT) batteries.”

Redarc says that the 150 Ah device has a continuous discharge rating of 200 A. It measures 353 mm x 175 mm x 190 mm and weighs 15.5 kg. The device can be charged from as low as -30 C to 45 C and discharged from -20 C to 60 C. Redarc also claims that the device can be recharged up to 80% faster than competitors with a maximum charge rate of 135 A, which reduces charging time to just 1.1 hours.

“When coupled with an appropriate inverter, is enough to power any household appliance from a single battery,” it said.

The Alpha150 Lithium Batteries come with an IP55 protection level and a five-year product warranty. They are being manufactured at an unspecified location in the Netherlands.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.