Redarc unveils 150 Ah lithium battery

Australia's Redarc has developed new lithium-ion batteries for applications in rooftop PV systems.
“Alpha150 offers up to 70% more capacity for its size and 30% more capacity per kg when compared to equivalent lithium batteries,” the company claims. “With a lifespan of over 5,000 charge cycles, the Alpha150 offers double the lifespan of most lithium batteries and ten times that of equivalent deep-cycle absorbent glass mat (MAT) batteries.”
Redarc says that the 150 Ah device has a continuous discharge rating of 200 A. It measures 353 mm x 175 mm x 190 mm and weighs 15.5 kg. The device can be charged from as low as -30 C to 45 C and discharged from -20 C to 60 C. Redarc also claims that the device can be recharged up to 80% faster than competitors with a maximum charge rate of 135 A, which reduces charging time to just 1.1 hours.
Popular content
“When coupled with an appropriate inverter, is enough to power any household appliance from a single battery,” it said.
The Alpha150 Lithium Batteries come with an IP55 protection level and a five-year product warranty. They are being manufactured at an unspecified location in the Netherlands.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
Share
Emiliano Bellini
Emiliano joined pv magazine in March 2017. He has been reporting on solar and renewable energy since 2009.
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.