Redarc unveils 150 Ah lithium battery

Australia's Redarc has developed new lithium-ion batteries for applications in rooftop PV systems.

“Alpha150 offers up to 70% more capacity for its size and 30% more capacity per kg when compared to equivalent lithium batteries,” the company claims. “With a lifespan of over 5,000 charge cycles, the Alpha150 offers double the lifespan of most lithium batteries and ten times that of equivalent deep-cycle absorbent glass mat (MAT) batteries.”

Redarc says that the 150 Ah device has a continuous discharge rating of 200 A. It measures 353 mm x 175 mm x 190 mm and weighs 15.5 kg. The device can be charged from as low as -30 C to 45 C and discharged from -20 C to 60 C. Redarc also claims that the device can be recharged up to 80% faster than competitors with a maximum charge rate of 135 A, which reduces charging time to just 1.1 hours. Popular content

“When coupled with an appropriate inverter, is enough to power any household appliance from a single battery,” it said.

The Alpha150 Lithium Batteries come with an IP55 protection level and a five-year product warranty. They are being manufactured at an unspecified location in the Netherlands.