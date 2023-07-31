CleanMax inaugurates 400 MW wind-solar hybrid project in India

From pv magazine India
CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions, a Mumbai-based corporate renewable-energy solutions provider, recently inaugurated a 400 MW wind-solar hybrid project in Babra, in the Indian state of Gujarat.
The project will supply clean electricity to various commercial and industrial customers, including Hero MotoCorp, Hindalco Industries, Larsen & Toubro, and MG Motor.
Representatives from several client companies attended the ceremony, which marked the completion of the project within 16 months of inception. The participating companies included Plastic Omnium, Hindalco Industries, Munjal Kiriu Industries, Ascenso Tyres, MG Motor, and Larsen & Toubro.
CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions ensured that only unused commercial parcels of available land in the area were purchased or leased for this project, with a total area of around 800 acres.
The 400 MW hybrid project features the latest 3.3 MW Envision turbines.
