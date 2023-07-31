Suriname sets up auction scheme for renewables

The selected consultants will have to define the responsibilities of the main stakeholders, interconnection rules, and contractual agreements, as well as the drafts of the request for proposals (RFP) and power purchase agreement (PPA) documents.

The utility said that the consultants must have specific verifiable experience of at least five years of experience working on international projects and with specific experience in designing and running successful renewable energy auctions, with regional experience in Small Island Development States and the Caribbean.

The deadline to submit bids is Aug. 11.

The country has secured financing from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to consolidate its sustainable energy sector and said it intends to apply part of the proceeds for consulting services.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, Suriname had just 12 MW of installed PV capacity at the end of 2022.