Lightweight solar panel provides solution for rooftop installations

From pv magazine Australia

Brisbane-headquartered UV Solar has installed a 9.135 kW solar power system atop a local church in the outer suburbs of the Australian city. The installation features Goodwe’s new lightweight Galaxy 315 W solar panels, accompanied by the Chinese manufacturer’s 10 kW SDT inverters and an electric vehicle charger.

The owners of Rock’s Church had been seeking to install a rooftop solar system at the facility to counter rising electricity bills but an assessment determined the building’s ageing roof, which had undergone repairs due to leakage issues, was not suitable to host a traditional rooftop system.

UV Solar opted instead to use GoodWe’s frameless Galaxy 315 W solar panel. The panel can be adhered to the roof surface without the need for drilling, making it suitable for installing on roofs with a low load-bearing capacity and poor waterproofing.

“We’ve been working closely with GoodWe for over four years now, and we’ve built a solid trust in the quality of their products and sales service,” a UV Power spokesman said. “Even though it is our first experience with their Galaxy Series, we found the product incredibly easy to install. We secured them to the roof within just five minutes.”

Apollo Chai, head of BIPV marketing at GoodWe Australia, said the inclusion of the Galaxy series in the manufacturer’s product portfolio makes it a more comprehensive energy solution provider.

“Over 25% of rooftops in Australia cannot be installed with traditional solar panels and mounting systems, due to the risk of weather damage and structural integrity being compromised,” he said. “The Galaxy series of panels is the ideal solution for these scenarios, especially for commercial property owners who are looking for solar solutions to reduce operational costs at a time when energy prices are increasing.”

The panels measure 2,116 mm × 777 mm × 4 mm and are reinforced by 1.6 mm ultra-thin glass which provides durability and all-weather protection. The new Galaxy 315 W panel has a power conversion efficiency of 174 W per square meter. The panels have a temperature coefficient of -0.35% per degree Celsius, the operating ambient temperature ranges from -40 C to 85 C and the maximum system voltage is 1,500 V. The series also includes a 335 W model.

GoodWe offers a 12-year product warranty and a 30-year power output guarantee. It said the panels are able to operate at 82% of their original performance after 25 years and at 80% after 30 years.