NextEra reveals 250 GW pipeline of renewables, storage projects

NextEra, the largest renewable energy developer in the United States, said during its recent second-quarter earnings call that it has roughly one-quarter of 1 TW of clean energy capacity in its project pipeline.
“We have a pipeline of roughly 250 GW of renewables and storage projects in various stages of development,” said the company. “This includes projects in early stage diligence in our current backlog and is supported by roughly 145 GW of interconnection queue positions.”
NextEra also discussed its unique approach to interconnection challenges. The company said that the 145 GW of its pipeline with secured interconnection positions is likely unparalleled in the United States. It also noted that wherever it is feasible, it is taking control of these interconnection issues through its subsidiary, NextEra Transmission. The company disclosed a $400 million transmission development opportunity in the California Independent System Operator region.
As of the end of 2022, the total US interconnection queue was approximately 1,700 GW.
NextEra noted that the pricing and supply chain challenges from 2022 have largely subsided, allowing projects that were held up in 2022 to be brought online in 2023.
