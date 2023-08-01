Eternalsun Spire presents LED-based solar simulator

Dutch metrology equipment supplier Eternalsun Spire launched LED Light Soaker, a steady-state solar simulator based on light-emitting-diode (LED) technology that features adjustable irradiance and precise temperature control.

According to the manufacturer, the new simulator is suitable for modules and PV devices in a range of sizes, and is already in use at research labs and quality control labs.

“We have orders for 80 systems. Of those 40 are installed or are being installed,” an Eternal Sun spokesperson told pv magazine. “It was designed for stability and performance measurements of perovskite, tandem and thin film modules, but customers also rely on it for reliability testing of silicon PV.”

Equipped with the highest light classification (A+A+A+) for steady state and flash testing, the tool supports a spectral range of 300 to 1200 nanometers, including tandem matching capability. It performs in situ current-voltage (IV) measurements and maximum power point tracking, supporting a temperature control range of 15 C to 85 C.

EternalSun has a global customer base that includes Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE and the US Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). It launched in early 2020 the first XL solar simulator capable of measuring modules with dimensions up to 2.60 m x 1.40 m.