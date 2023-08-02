JSW Steel to use green hydrogen to make steel in India

From pv magazine India
JSW Steel has partnered with JSW Energy to secure green hydrogen supplies for its Vijayanagar steel plant. JSW Energy will set up a green hydrogen plant using 25 MW of renewable energy. The project is expected to be operational within the next 18 to 24 months.
“We will commence use of green hydrogen in our DRI unit in Vijayanagar on a small scale to see the efficacy and usability,” said JSW Steel. “We will see how the trial goes and use that study to see how the hydrogen can be scaled up once the technology becomes more evolved and commercially viable.”
Popular content
JSW Group operates JSW Steel as its flagship business. The group say its ongoing expansion plans in India will raise its total capacity to 38.5 metric tons per year by fiscal 2025.
pv magazine print edition
In the latest, “In Conversation” issue of pv magazine we talk to a range of people about their experience with solar, from a sailor and a pair of overland adventurers to a mountain climber and more besides. We also focus on Africa to consider why a continent with such vast solar resource still lags more developed economies when it comes to widespread PV and energy storage rollout.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.