JSW Steel to use green hydrogen to make steel in India

From pv magazine India

JSW Steel has partnered with JSW Energy to secure green hydrogen supplies for its Vijayanagar steel plant. JSW Energy will set up a green hydrogen plant using 25 MW of renewable energy. The project is expected to be operational within the next 18 to 24 months.

“We will commence use of green hydrogen in our DRI unit in Vijayanagar on a small scale to see the efficacy and usability,” said JSW Steel. “We will see how the trial goes and use that study to see how the hydrogen can be scaled up once the technology becomes more evolved and commercially viable.”

JSW Group operates JSW Steel as its flagship business. The group say its ongoing expansion plans in India will raise its total capacity to 38.5 metric tons per year by fiscal 2025.