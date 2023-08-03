Turnkey solution for self-sufficient electricity, heat supply from hydrogen

The Fulda University of Applied Sciences in Germany has developed a turnkey self-sufficient solution that supplies buildings with heat and electricity using hydrogen-based technology.

Munich-based Ostermeier H2ydrogen Solutions (OHS) built the system in accordance with the researchers' specifications, fitting the entire technology within a shipping container. It includes essential components such as a photovoltaic inverters, batteries, heat pumps, heat and cold buffer storage, electrolyzers, hydrogen storage units, compressors, and fuel cells.

The solution uses a specially developed energy management system to adapt production to different scenarios, optimize renewable energy use, and support the grid.