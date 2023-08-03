Tata Power secures PPAs for 350 MW of solar projects

From pv magazine India
Tata Power Renewable Energy, a unit of Tata Power, has secured power purchase agreements for 200 MW and 150 MW solar projects. It has signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) with MSEDCL.
Upon completion, the 200 MW project is projected to produce 536 million units of electricity, mitigating 428,800 tons of annual carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. Similarly, the 150 MW project aims to generate 389 million units, contributing to a reduction of 311,200 tons of CO2 emissions per year.
Popular content
Tata Power Renewable Energy currently has an agreement for 930 MW with MSEDCL, out of which 334 MW is currently operational, and the remaining 596 MW is scheduled for commissioning in the next 12-18 months.
With a total renewables capacity of 7,783 MW, Tata Power Renewable Energy boasts an installed capacity of 4,118 MW (3,136 MW of solar and 982 MW of wind) and has an additional 3,665 MW (including the current 350 MW) in various stages of implementation.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.