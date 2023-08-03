Tata Power secures PPAs for 350 MW of solar projects

From pv magazine India

Tata Power Renewable Energy, a unit of Tata Power, has secured power purchase agreements for 200 MW and 150 MW solar projects. It has signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) with MSEDCL.

Upon completion, the 200 MW project is projected to produce 536 million units of electricity, mitigating 428,800 tons of annual carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. Similarly, the 150 MW project aims to generate 389 million units, contributing to a reduction of 311,200 tons of CO2 emissions per year.

Tata Power Renewable Energy currently has an agreement for 930 MW with MSEDCL, out of which 334 MW is currently operational, and the remaining 596 MW is scheduled for commissioning in the next 12-18 months.

With a total renewables capacity of 7,783 MW, Tata Power Renewable Energy boasts an installed capacity of 4,118 MW (3,136 MW of solar and 982 MW of wind) and has an additional 3,665 MW (including the current 350 MW) in various stages of implementation.