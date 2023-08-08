Airtouch Solar launches cleaning robot solution for utility scale PV

Airtouch Solar Group, an Israel-based developer of cleaning equipment for utility-scale solar PV plants, has launched Airtouch AT 4.0, its latest autonomous, water-free surface cleaning solution to prevent dust and soiling from affecting PV power generation.

It is already winning contracts with the solution, such as the $8.5 million agreement with ReNew, a NASDAQ-listed renewable energy developer in India, its fifth agreement with ReNew.

Like earlier solutions, the new Airtouch model is a robotic solution, operating autonomously. It is typically installed in arid and dusty locations. It uses airflow and microfiber wipers to remove soil from the PV module surfaces rather than water.

The latest version is designed to provide greater cleaning efficiency and better maneuverability, according to Airtouch Solar. It is a 4-meter cleaning unit that weighs less than 40 kg. For comparison’s sake, the Airtouch AT 3.0 is a six-meter robot.

“Each unit can clean up to 2000 meters on a full charge,” a spokesperson from Airtouch Solar told pv magazine. “Optional rubber flippers can be added for hard-to-remove soiling. Each robot is recharged with the help of solar panels that Airtouch supplies and installs.”

The cleaning units are equipped with sensors and wirelessly connected to Airtouch’s cloud-based Internet of Things (IoT) platform for remote monitoring, remote controlling, and management.

With extensive operations in India, Airtouch has been winning long-term supply and maintenance agreements with companies like Renew Energy, Amplus, Adani Green Energy, and Acme, as reported by pv magazine India.