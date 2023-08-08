Ideal Heating starts heat pump production in UK

Ideal Heating, a unit of French HVAC specialist Groupe Atlantic, has started manufacturing activities on a new heat production line it has deployed at its factory in Hull, England.

“Our new heat pump production line forms part of a GBP 60 million investment program at the site, which includes an expanded distribution hub, a research and development center to pioneer the heating technologies of the future, and a heat pump manufacturing facility.” the company said in a statement.

Ideal Heating has also invested GBP 2.2 million in a new training center, which it describes as a large training facility that can educate up to 5,000 heat pump installers per year.

Popular content

“For decades the name Ideal has been associated with boilers and other market-leading heating products,” said CEO Shaun Edwards. “With the start of heat pump production and the many other investments we’re making, we’re now pushing strongly forward with renewable technologies that will play an ever-growing role in heating the UK’s homes and commercial premises.”

The manufacturer currently offers three different heat pumps on its website – the Logic Air heat pump, the Ideal Alfea heat pump, and the Alfea Excellia A.I., which is a two-device high-temperature solution.