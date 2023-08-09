Morocco launches tender for 400 MW/400 MWh solar-plus-storage project

The Ouarzazate Solar Power Station (OSPS) is a 580 MW CSP-PV complex located in the Drâa-Tafilalet region of central Morocco.

The Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy (Masen) has launched a tender for the Noor Midelt III project – a 400 MW photovoltaic plant that will be connected to 400 MWh of battery storage.

The agency said the project will raise the solar capacity of the Noor Midelt project, which also includes the Noor Midelt I and Noor Midelt II solar plants, to 1.6 GW.

Interested developers will have time until October 20 to pre-qualify for the tender.

Popular content

In July, Masen published the list of the 24 bidders that are competing to build the Noor Midelt II project. planned for the Drâa-Tafilalet region in northeastern Morocco, will have 400 MW of capacity. It will include a battery, with two hours of storage.

The Noor Midelt I plant, an 800 MW solar plant combining CSP and PV with 5 hours of storage capacity, is to be built and operated by EDF Renewables (35%), Abu Dhabi Future Energy CO (30%), Masen itself (25%) and Green Of Africa (10%).