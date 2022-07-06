Morocco launches EPC tender for 260 MW of solar

The Ouarzazate Solar Power Station (OSPS) is a 580 MW CSP-PV complex located in the Drâa-Tafilalet region, central Morocco.

The Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy (Masen) has launched a tender to seek EPC contractors for the construction of seven photovoltaic plants with a combined capacity of 260 MW.

The projects will be located in Ain Beni Mathar (42 MW), Enjil (42 MW), Boudnib (36 MW), Outat el Haj (36 MW), Bouanane (30 MW), and Tan-Tan et à Tata, which will host two 36 MW facilities.

The tender's final results will be announced on October 30.

The projects are part of the country's Noor Solar Plan. In the latest tender of the program, Masen allocated 333 MW of PV capacity.

Morocco intends to build at least 2 GW of generation capacity under the Noor Solar Plan. The country's energy strategy, launched in 2009, aims to increase the share of renewable energy in its electricity production capacity to 42% by 2020, and to 52% by 2030.