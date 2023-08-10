Indian developer wins tender to deploy 80 MW of floating PV for $0.047/kWh

Hinduja Renewables has won an 80 MW tender for the second phase of a 600 MW floating solar project, with a tariff of INR 3.89 ($0.047)/kWh.

From pv magazine India

Hinduja Renewables has secured 80 MW of the Omkareshwar floating solar project in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, contributing to the project's status as the world's largest single-location floating solar park with a total of 600 MW of capacity upon completion.

The initiative is being developed in two 300 MW phases along the Narmada River at Omkareshwar Reservoir in Khandwa district.

In the second phase of the project, Hinduja Renewables secured 80 MW at a tariff of INR 3.89/kWh through an auction conducted by Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Ltd (RUMSL), the developer and tendering authority.

RUMSL is a collaborative effort between Solar Energy Corp. of India and Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam, with infrastructure funding from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

With numerous projects reaching gigawatt scale and being commissioned across various regions, Hinduja Renewables is now actively pursuing opportunities in energy storage and green hydrogen.

