Indian hydropower company secures 90 MW of floating PV for $0.046/kWh

From pv magazine India
SJVN Green Energy, a unit of SJVN, has won 90 MW of capacity in the second-phase 300 MW auction for the Omkareshwar floating solar project in Madhya Pradesh. It won the capacity with a bid of INR 3.79/kWh in a tariff-based competitive process, followed by a reverse auction conducted by REWA Ultra Mega Solar Ltd (RUMSL).
SGEL will develop the plant on a build-own-operate basis. SGEL said that it will execute the power purchase agreement (PPA) after RUMSL and M.P. Power Management issue a letter of intent.
The project is scheduled for commissioning within 21 months from the signing of the PPA. This is SGEL’s second unit at the Omkareshwar floating solar park. It is already developing 90 MW of solar (Unit-F) under the first phase of the project.
