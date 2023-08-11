Chinese PV Industry Brief: CNMIA reports increase in polysilicon prices

The CNMIA said that n-type monocrystalline polysilicon prices ranged from CNY 80,000 ($11,060) to CNY 85,000 per metric ton (MT) this week, with an average price of CNY 83,200 per MT. This marks a 3.48% increase from the preceding week's average price of CNY 72,200 per MT.
TCL Zhonghuan has raised its wafer prices for the second time in 10 days. Its current offerings include 150 um, 218.2 mm p-type silicon wafers at CNY 5.53 each, up 6.3% from the previous price release. It has also set prices for 150 um, 210mm size p-type silicon wafers at CNY 4.20 and 150 um, 182 mm p-type silicon wafers at CNY 3.15. Prices for 110 um, 210 mm n-wafers rose to CNY 4.15, while prices of 110 um, 182 mm n-type wafers hit CNY 3.13.
Popular content
Astronergy, a unit of Chint Group, has announced plans to set up a new solar cell factory in Baoshan, Yunnan province. The municipal government of Baoshan said that the facility will have 8 GW of capacity, with an investment of approximately CNY 10 billion. However, the company has yet to reveal a timeline for development and construction.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.