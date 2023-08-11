Chinese PV Industry Brief: CNMIA reports increase in polysilicon prices

The CNMIA said that n-type monocrystalline polysilicon prices ranged from CNY 80,000 ($11,060) to CNY 85,000 per metric ton (MT) this week, with an average price of CNY 83,200 per MT. This marks a 3.48% increase from the preceding week's average price of CNY 72,200 per MT.

TCL Zhonghuan has raised its wafer prices for the second time in 10 days. Its current offerings include 150 um, 218.2 mm p-type silicon wafers at CNY 5.53 each, up 6.3% from the previous price release. It has also set prices for 150 um, 210mm size p-type silicon wafers at CNY 4.20 and 150 um, 182 mm p-type silicon wafers at CNY 3.15. Prices for 110 um, 210 mm n-wafers rose to CNY 4.15, while prices of 110 um, 182 mm n-type wafers hit CNY 3.13.

Popular content

Astronergy, a unit of Chint Group, has announced plans to set up a new solar cell factory in Baoshan, Yunnan province. The municipal government of Baoshan said that the facility will have 8 GW of capacity, with an investment of approximately CNY 10 billion. However, the company has yet to reveal a timeline for development and construction.