Masdar wins Dubai’s tender for 1.8 GW solar farm

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced that UAE-based renewable energy developer Masdar is the preferred bidder for the tender it launched in September 2022 for the 1,800 MW 6th phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

Masdar submitted the lowest bid of $0.0162154/kWh and competed with Saudi energy giant ACWA Power in the final phase of the tender. DEWA had selected 23 bidders in the initial phase of the procurement exercise.

“The 1,800 MW 6th phase of the solar park using PV solar panels based on the IPP model will become operational in stages starting from Q4 of 2024,” DEWA said in a statement. “The project documents, Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), and financial close agreements will be signed in due course.”

The 5th phase of the 5 GW Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park has a capacity of 900 MW and is currently under construction.

Popular content

As of the end of October 2022, the facility reached an operational PV capacity of 1.83 GW – including the 13 MW first phase, the 200 MW second stage, and the 800 MW third phase, plus sections of the fourth and fifth slices of the project, which are still under development.

“The total capacity of the solar energy projects commissioned at the solar park has reached 2,427 MW,” DEWA said.