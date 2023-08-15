Masdar wins Dubai’s tender for 1.8 GW solar farm

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced that UAE-based renewable energy developer Masdar is the preferred bidder for the tender it launched in September 2022 for the 1,800 MW 6th phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.
Masdar submitted the lowest bid of $0.0162154/kWh and competed with Saudi energy giant ACWA Power in the final phase of the tender. DEWA had selected 23 bidders in the initial phase of the procurement exercise.
“The 1,800 MW 6th phase of the solar park using PV solar panels based on the IPP model will become operational in stages starting from Q4 of 2024,” DEWA said in a statement. “The project documents, Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), and financial close agreements will be signed in due course.”
The 5th phase of the 5 GW Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park has a capacity of 900 MW and is currently under construction.
Popular content
As of the end of October 2022, the facility reached an operational PV capacity of 1.83 GW – including the 13 MW first phase, the 200 MW second stage, and the 800 MW third phase, plus sections of the fourth and fifth slices of the project, which are still under development.
“The total capacity of the solar energy projects commissioned at the solar park has reached 2,427 MW,” DEWA said.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.