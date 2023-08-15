SJVN Green Energy signs PPAs for 1.2 GW of solar

SJVN Green Energy will develop 1.2 GW of cumulative solar capacity to supply electricity to Punjab State Power Corp., with a total investment of $843.39 million.

Image: SJVN

From pv magazine India

SJVN Green Energy, a unit of SJVN, has signed two power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Punjab State Power Corp. for 1.2 GW of solar projects.

Around 1 GW of the solar projects can be developed anywhere in India, while 200 MW of solar projects will be developed in Punjab. The projects will be developed within 18 months on a build-own-operate basis.

SJVN Green Energy said that the total investment in the projects will reach $843.39 million.

