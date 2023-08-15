SJVN Green Energy signs PPAs for 1.2 GW of solar

From pv magazine India
SJVN Green Energy, a unit of SJVN, has signed two power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Punjab State Power Corp. for 1.2 GW of solar projects.
Around 1 GW of the solar projects can be developed anywhere in India, while 200 MW of solar projects will be developed in Punjab. The projects will be developed within 18 months on a build-own-operate basis.
Popular content
SJVN Green Energy said that the total investment in the projects will reach $843.39 million.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.