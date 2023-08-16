GreenAkku unveils L-base for PV systems on flat rooftops, gardens

GreenAkku, a German solar module supplier for balcony applications, has developed its new L-base solution to simplify the installation of PV systems on flat rooftops, garages, carports, and gardens.

The L-base, which is made of exposed concrete, is manufactured by Wattstone. It serves as a foundation for the solar modules, allowing direct installation with threaded sleeves. Each L-base weighs 24 kg, eliminating the need for additional weighting or fastening to withstand wind and weather, as confirmed by wind tunnel tests.

The cost for a single L-base is €57.90 ($63.40) plus shipping, with options for cheaper packs of two or three. The solution eliminates the need for drilling and offers protection for underlying surfaces through anti-slip pads.