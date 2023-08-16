GreenAkku unveils L-base for PV systems on flat rooftops, gardens

GreenAkku says that its 24 kg exposed concrete base for solar arrays enables the installation of PV systems on flat rooftops and in gardens, without the need for additional substructures or drilling.

Imagen: GreenAkku

From pv magazine Germany

GreenAkku, a German solar module supplier for balcony applications, has developed its new L-base solution to simplify the installation of PV systems on flat rooftops, garages, carports, and gardens.

The L-base, which is made of exposed concrete, is manufactured by Wattstone. It serves as a foundation for the solar modules, allowing direct installation with threaded sleeves. Each L-base weighs 24 kg, eliminating the need for additional weighting or fastening to withstand wind and weather, as confirmed by wind tunnel tests.

The cost for a single L-base is €57.90 ($63.40) plus shipping, with options for cheaper packs of two or three. The solution eliminates the need for drilling and offers protection for underlying surfaces through anti-slip pads.

GreenAkku says that the L-base is applicable for small and larger PV systems, with a 10-degree tilt to orient modules toward the east or west. The solution permits adaptable adjustments to system layout, eliminating the need for standard assembly procedures.

