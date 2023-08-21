Sekisui Chemical unveils plan to produce solar thin films based on perovskite

Japanese plastics manufacturer Sekisui Chemical announced it is aiming to commercialize its lightweight perovskite solar PV technology in 2025.
“Production is currently being carried out at a small facility in the laboratory. The location of a full-scale production facility is under consideration. We expect JPY10 billion ($68 million), or more, for the investment,” a spokesperson from Sekisui Chemical told pv magazine.
In a recent statement regarding its participation in the upcoming World Exposition in Japan, Sekisui Chemical said that its thin film technology is currently made in a 30-centimeter-wide roll-to-roll process, exhibiting a power conversion efficiency of 15.0%. The technology also features a proprietary “sealing, film formation, materials and process technology,” and is reportedly able to have a durability of 10 years.
To meet its 2025 goal, Sekisui Chemical has announced a number of projects to test the technology and validate applications. For example, it announced a multi-year project to test installation on buildings located in busy metropolitan areas owned by NTT Data, a large digital consulting and IT service company. As a first step, Sekisui Chemical is carrying out tests at its own Research & Development Institute site in Osaka to identify potential issues with installation methods and structural safety, including wind loads.
Yet, another test installation will be completed at a sewage water-treatment plant of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government. Earlier announcements noted that JERA, Japan’s largest power company, will complete outdoor tests at several power stations, and a collaboration with West Japan Railway Company, which operates railways in Osaka, Kyoto, and western Japan.
The company expects the roll-to-roll process development to accelerate with its participation in a research collaboration supported by the Green Innovation Fund, an initiative of Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).
