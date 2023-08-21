Sekisui Chemical unveils plan to produce solar thin films based on perovskite

A spokesperson from the Japanese plastics maker told pv magazine that production is currently being carried out at a small facility in the laboratory, and that the location of a full-scale production facility is currently under consideration.

Image source: Sekisui Chemical

Japanese plastics manufacturer Sekisui Chemical announced it is aiming to commercialize its lightweight perovskite solar PV technology in 2025.

“Production is currently being carried out at a small facility in the laboratory. The location of a full-scale production facility is under consideration. We expect JPY10 billion ($68 million), or more, for the investment,” a spokesperson from Sekisui Chemical told pv magazine.

In a recent statement regarding its participation in the upcoming World Exposition in Japan, Sekisui Chemical said that its thin film technology is currently made in a 30-centimeter-wide roll-to-roll process, exhibiting a power conversion efficiency of 15.0%. The technology also features a proprietary “sealing, film formation, materials and process technology,” and is reportedly able to have a durability of 10 years.

A solar thin film developed by Sekisui Chemical

To meet its 2025 goal, Sekisui Chemical has announced a number of projects to test the technology and validate applications. For example, it announced a multi-year project to test installation on buildings located in busy metropolitan areas owned by NTT Data, a large digital consulting and IT service company. As a first step, Sekisui Chemical is carrying out tests at its own Research & Development Institute site in Osaka to identify potential issues with installation methods and structural safety, including wind loads.

Yet, another test installation will be completed at a sewage water-treatment plant of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government. Earlier announcements noted that JERA, Japan’s largest power company, will complete outdoor tests at several power stations, and a collaboration with West Japan Railway Company, which operates railways in Osaka, Kyoto, and western Japan.

The company expects the roll-to-roll process development to accelerate with its participation in a research collaboration supported by the Green Innovation Fund, an initiative of Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).

