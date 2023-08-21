Germany records 1.2 GW of new solar in July

From pv magazine Germany

Germany added approximately 1,200 MW of new PV capacity in July, according to the latest figures from the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur).

The month's new capacity additions compare to 1,160 MW of solar in June and 535 MW of solar in July 2022.

The newly installed PV power for the first seven months of this year reached 7.69 GW, which is close to the 9 GW target set by the German government for this year. However, in order to reach the 2030 target of 215 GW, more than 1,571 MW will need to be installed per month.

The country's cumulative installed solar capacity surpassed 75.17 GW at the end of July.