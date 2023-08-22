South Korea opens tender for 65 MW/260 MWh of battery storage

South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) has launched a tender to deploy 65 MW/260 MWh of battery storage capacity on Jeju, the country's largest island.
“Energy storage system will help stabilize power supply and demand in Jeju, thus mitigating the issue of renewable energy intermittency,” MOTIE said in a statement, noting that the island has the nation's largest share of renewables and related grid constraints.
The South Korean authorities will select battery projects that can ensure more than four hours of storage and will award 15-year contracts. Interested developers have 10 weeks starting from Aug. 18 to submit their offers. The ministry will announce the tender's winners by the end of November.
Jeju Island is committed to covering all its energy with renewables by 2030. As of 2020, the island's renewable energy generation was ranked the highest in South Korea, at 16.2%
