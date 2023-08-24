Navitas Solar sets up US manufacturing unit

From pv magazine India

India’s Navitas Solar is setting up a 1.2 GW module factory in the United States via a strategic collaboration with local partners, including Sustainable Equity and Colby Solar. The Navitas Solar USA by Colby facility will be built at an undisclosed location in the US Midwest and will be scaled to 10 GW capacity within a few years.

This partnership will further bolster Navitas Solar’s international presence by distributing Navitas Solar modules in North America through a new entity, Geosol Global Distribution. Colby Solar is one of the important shareholders in Navitas Solar USA by Colby.

The US solar market environment is better than ever, with a bright PV sector outlook and multiple State-level leadership initiatives. In particular, the State of Illinois’ Clean Energy Jobs Act (CEJA) legislation features strong equitable workforce development incentives for renewable energy companies in Illinois.

“The CEJA legislation, with its comprehensive approach to advancing clean energy, renewable resources, and environmental equity and inclusion, aligns with our core values and commitment to promoting clean energy and innovative solutions,” said Lloyd Wynn, a spokesperson for Colby Solar.

“These favorable conditions create the perfect breeding ground for new business alliances, such as our new strategic partnership with Navitas Solar,” said Byron DeLear, chief executive officer and head of impact and sustainability for Sustainable Equity.

The US solar sector has been surging over the last several years. From a cumulative capacity of 32.96 GW in 2016, America’s solar industry soared to 111.25 GW by the end of 2022, with a compound annual growth rate of 22.5%.

Navitas Solar has a module manufacturing capacity of 1.7 GW per year in India and plans to reach 5 GW per year within the next five years. It also produces ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) sheets, a key component needed for solar module manufacturing, through its subsidiary Navitas Alpha Renewables.