Serbia’s first renewables auction draws lowest solar bid of €0.08865/kWh

Serbia's Ministry of Mining and Energy has revealed it received 16 project proposals with a combined capacity of 816 MW for the country's first auction for large scale renewable energy projects.

The ministry said that only 11 bids with an aggregate capacity of 739 MW have been selected to compete in the procurement exercise's final phase. Through the auction, it hopes to allocate 50 MW for solar PV and 400 MW for wind power.

The government said that the lowest bid for wind projects was €0.06448 ($0.070)/kWh and the lowest offer for PV reached €0.08865/kWh. The ceiling prices were €0.0105/kWh and €0.090/kWh, respectively.

The selected developers will secure a 15-year contract for difference (Cdf).

The auction marks the first phase of a three-year plan, aiming to allocate premiums for a total of 1,000 MW of wind power generation capacity and 300 MW of solar.

Serbia aims to install 8.3 GW of PV by 2024, as outlined in the government's draft plan. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Serbia's installed PV capacity stood at 137 MW by the end of 2022.