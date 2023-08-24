Global sales of off-grid solar energy kits hit 9.5 million units in 2022

A new report by GOGLA shows annual sales of solar energy kits (lanterns, multi-light systems, and solar home systems) globally reached 9.5 million units in 2022, with 5.2 million sold between July and December 2022.

“This clearly shows that we have learned to value them as we go. We have also learned to value the off-grid utilization architecture in parallel,” said Ajay Mathur, Director General of the International Solar Alliance, while speaking at the South Asia Forum for Distributed Energy (SAFDE), organized by GOGLA, with support from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India and Good Energies Foundation.

Gogla’s global off-grid solar market report is based on sales data from off-grid solar and energy-efficient appliance manufacturers affiliated to GOGLA. It states that of 5.2 million units sold in H2 2022, 3.2 million were sold as cash products and 2 million via pay-as-you-go (PAYGo). Product-wise sales included 3.11 million portable lanterns, 1.08 million solar home systems, and 1.01 million multi-light systems.

Sales of solar home systems, comprising all products of 11 Wp and higher wattage, hit 1.08 million units in the second half of 2022, 69% more than in the previous six-month period. 90% of all solar home systems sold between July and December 2022 were on a PAYGo basis.

Popular content

As per the report, sales of solar energy kits in India have been declining as the product mix is evolving away from traditional off-grid products like lanterns and plug-and-play kits towards weak-grid products. Nonetheless, lanterns and other off-grid solar solutions remain relevant for the Indian market for outdoor usage, as a backup to the grid, or as a primary source ahead of the grid.

Sales of off-grid solar energy kits in India in the second half of 2022 stood at 432,200 units. Solar home systems accounted for less than 1% of total sales.