BayWa re to acquire Brazilian PV distributor Ribeiro Solar

From pv magazine Brazil
Germany's Bay§a re said this week that it has agreed to acquire Brazilian PV product distributor Ribeiro Solar.
Bay”a re said it will finalize the transaction in the coming weeks. It did not reveal the financial terms of the deal.
“This move solidifies BayWa r.e. Solar Trade's foothold in the Brazilian solar energy market, while also strengthening its existing solar distribution operations throughout the Americas, encompassing the United States, Canada, and Mexico,” it said.
Popular content
Ribeiro Solar is based in greater Curitiba, in the state of Paraná. The company also operates distribution centers in Paraná itself, as well as in Rio Grande do Sul and Pernambuco
“By leveraging Ribeiro Solar's deep market knowledge and extensive installer network within the Brazilian solar industry, alongside BayWa r.e.'s global solar distribution capabilities, the collaboration aims to support solar installers with high-quality products, comprehensive training, and a strong service record,” BayWa re said. “This integration combines Ribeiro Solar's established presence and expertise with BayWa r.e. Solar Trade's track record of serving over 17,000 solar contractor customers worldwide.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.