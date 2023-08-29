BayWa re to acquire Brazilian PV distributor Ribeiro Solar

From pv magazine Brazil

Germany's Bay§a re said this week that it has agreed to acquire Brazilian PV product distributor Ribeiro Solar.

Bay”a re said it will finalize the transaction in the coming weeks. It did not reveal the financial terms of the deal.

“This move solidifies BayWa r.e. Solar Trade's foothold in the Brazilian solar energy market, while also strengthening its existing solar distribution operations throughout the Americas, encompassing the United States, Canada, and Mexico,” it said.

Popular content

Ribeiro Solar is based in greater Curitiba, in the state of Paraná. The company also operates distribution centers in Paraná itself, as well as in Rio Grande do Sul and Pernambuco

“By leveraging Ribeiro Solar's deep market knowledge and extensive installer network within the Brazilian solar industry, alongside BayWa r.e.'s global solar distribution capabilities, the collaboration aims to support solar installers with high-quality products, comprehensive training, and a strong service record,” BayWa re said. “This integration combines Ribeiro Solar's established presence and expertise with BayWa r.e. Solar Trade's track record of serving over 17,000 solar contractor customers worldwide.”