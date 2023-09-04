Italy’s solar installations hit 2.3 GW in H1

In the second quarter of 2023, connections of plants exceeding 10 MW, which had been stagnant since July 2022, resumed. Specifically, two 10 MW plants in Piedmont and Puglia, and a 36 MW facility in Sardinia saw new connections.

Popular content

Conversely, the residential sector experienced a slight decline in new installations, dropping from 569 MW in the first quarter of 2023 to 528 MW in the second quarter, due to the expiration of the superbonus.

The regions with the highest share of total new capacity additions include Lombardia with 429 MW, Veneto with 353 MW, and Emilia Romagna with 235 MW.

Lombardy maintains its first-place position with 3.58 GW of cumulative power, widening the gap with Puglia, which has 3.18 GW of connected PV. In the first half of the year, Lombardy led in connected power with 429 MW, followed by Veneto with 353 MW, and Emilia Romagna with 235 MW.