Italy’s solar installations hit 2.3 GW in H1

From pv magazine Italy
Italy added approximately 2.3 GW of new PV systems in the first half of 2023, up about 12% from the same period in 2022. The country reached about 27.4 GW of cumulative installed PV capacity at the end of June 2023.
About 47% of the power added in the first half of this year originates from residential installations, with recent growth driven by the commercial and industrial sector (C&I) and utility-scale projects over 1 MW in size.
“The connected power in these sectors in Q2 23 recorded an increase of 49% for the first case and 89% in the second, compared to the first quarter of this year,” said Italia Solare.
In the second quarter of 2023, connections of plants exceeding 10 MW, which had been stagnant since July 2022, resumed. Specifically, two 10 MW plants in Piedmont and Puglia, and a 36 MW facility in Sardinia saw new connections.
Conversely, the residential sector experienced a slight decline in new installations, dropping from 569 MW in the first quarter of 2023 to 528 MW in the second quarter, due to the expiration of the superbonus.
The regions with the highest share of total new capacity additions include Lombardia with 429 MW, Veneto with 353 MW, and Emilia Romagna with 235 MW.
Lombardy maintains its first-place position with 3.58 GW of cumulative power, widening the gap with Puglia, which has 3.18 GW of connected PV. In the first half of the year, Lombardy led in connected power with 429 MW, followed by Veneto with 353 MW, and Emilia Romagna with 235 MW.
