Mongolia completes 10 MW solar farm

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the government of Mongolia have inaugurated a 10 MW solar power plant in Mongolia's Govi-Altai province.
The project is part of the Upscaling Renewable Energy Sector Project, which aims to deploy 40.5 MW of solar and wind capacity in the country’s Altai-Uliastai regions.
The $66.2 million initiative also includes another 10 MW of solar in the Khövsgöl Aimag region in northern Mongolia, a 500 kW solar-wind hybrid project with storage in Altai County, a 10 MW wind project in Umunogovi, and a 5 MW wind farm in Telmen.
The nation’s total theoretical power generation capacity is 1,158 MW, according to the ADB. However, only 969 MW of that appears to be online due to aging, coal-based conventional power plants. The country imports a large portion of its power from neighboring countries.
According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Mongolia had an installed PV capacity of around 95 MW at the end of 2022.
