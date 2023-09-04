Uniper to build Germany’s largest PV plant

From pv magazine Germany
Uniper has announced plans to build two solar power plants with a combined capacity of 317 MW near its Energy Transformation Hub in Lower Saxony, Germany. The plants will be designed with capacities of 300 MW and 17 MW, and will supply electricity to a planned green hydrogen facility at the hub.
The German energy company has also said that the hydrogen will be stored in dedicated caverns at the same location.
“The project received the development decision from the municipality of Elsfleth on Aug. 18, 2023, which formally marks the beginning of the urban land use plan process,” the company said in reference to the largest project, which will be located in Elsfleth. “The necessary legal framework for the project will be created by drawing up a development plan and amending the land use plan.”
Popular content
Uniper said the 17 MW project will be located on the site of an ash dump for the Wilhelmshaven coal-fired power plant. It is expected to be connected to existing local grid infrastructure.
“Our multi-gigawatt pipeline of renewables projects is growing steadily, already 1.5 GW are under development across various European markets,” said Jörg Lennertz, the CEO of Uniper Renewables.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.