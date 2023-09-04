Uniper to build Germany’s largest PV plant

From pv magazine Germany

Uniper has announced plans to build two solar power plants with a combined capacity of 317 MW near its Energy Transformation Hub in Lower Saxony, Germany. The plants will be designed with capacities of 300 MW and 17 MW, and will supply electricity to a planned green hydrogen facility at the hub.

The German energy company has also said that the hydrogen will be stored in dedicated caverns at the same location.

“The project received the development decision from the municipality of Elsfleth on Aug. 18, 2023, which formally marks the beginning of the urban land use plan process,” the company said in reference to the largest project, which will be located in Elsfleth. “The necessary legal framework for the project will be created by drawing up a development plan and amending the land use plan.”

Popular content

Uniper said the 17 MW project will be located on the site of an ash dump for the Wilhelmshaven coal-fired power plant. It is expected to be connected to existing local grid infrastructure.

“Our multi-gigawatt pipeline of renewables projects is growing steadily, already 1.5 GW are under development across various European markets,” said Jörg Lennertz, the CEO of Uniper Renewables.