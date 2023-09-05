Amsterdam surpasses 1 million installed solar panels

Amsterdam now hosts more than 1 million solar panels across 120,000 households, for a total capacity of around 250 MW.

The municipal government said the number of solar modules deployed in the city has more than doubled in 2.5 years.

“We want to use all suitable buildings for solar deployment by 2040,” it said in a statement. “Which means that around 500,000 households may be solar powered. We regularly organize joint purchasing campaigns for homeowners to make installing panels easier and cheaper.”



The authorities started promoting rooftop PV in 2013. Back then, when only 9 MW of PV systems were connected to the city's grid, the government announced a plan to install an additional 150 MW by 2020. Since then, various measures have been implemented to streamline the processes for installing residential and commercial PV systems. In addition, a range of incentives have been provided to encourage private citizens, enterprises, communities, and solar cooperatives to adopt solar energy.