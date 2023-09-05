Panasonic testing BIPV glass based on perovskites

Japan's Panasonic has developed a building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) glass prototype based on perovskites. It claims that it can be used in various architectural structures.
“By combining our original inkjet coating method and laser processing technology, we can enhance flexibility in terms of size, transparency, and design, allowing for customization according to specific requirements,” the company said.
Panasonic is now testing the power-generating glass with Mitsui Fudosan Residential at a new building in Fujisawa, Kanagawa prefecture. It said it wants to test the performance and durability of glass with a gradational and transparent design.
Panasonic said it has achieved a certified conversion efficiency of 17.9% for a perovskite module exceeding 800 cm2 in size. The results were achieved under a research project led by Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO). The module can be used for façades and windows.
