WattPower opens 10 GW solar inverter factory in India

From pv magazine India

WattPower has opened a 10 GW string inverter factory in Chennai district, Tamil Nadu.

The factory will produce string PV inverters from a facility sprawling 3.5 acres with a lush green area constituting 40%.

“With a massive $172 million investment in the first year and an initial annual production capacity of 10 GW, WattPower is ready to take the Indian solar PV industry to a global scale,” said WattPower. “With a promising commitment towards creating a sustainable future, the factory will not only contribute to advancing green initiatives but also create 180 direct and indirect jobs empowering India’s job market.”

The company is based in New Delhi. It also produces solar cells and modules.