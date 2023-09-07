Coremax unveils 100Ah lithium iron phosphate for rooftop PV

Chinese storage system manufacturer Coremax has launched a new 100Ah lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery storage system for residential rooftop applications.

“Designed to seamlessly integrate with solar energy systems, this cutting-edge solution revolutionizes how homes and small businesses harness and store renewable energy,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “The heart of the system comprises 6 pieces of Coremax's state-of-the-art 51.2V 100Ah lithium iron phosphate batteries, combining to create a total capacity of 600Ah.”

The battery measures 1,600 mm x 800 mm x 610 mm and weighs 300 kg. It features a nominal power of 30 kWh and a discharging voltage of 40 V to 58.4 V.

The new product has a maximum charge current of 100 A and a maximum discharge current of 150 A. It discharges ambient temperatures ranging between -20 C and 70 C, and charges at temperatures ranging between 0 C and 55 C.

The storage system is said to have a lifecycle of more than 8,000 cycles and is also equipped with a solar energy storage battery management system (BMS), which the manufacturer said is an essential component of any standard rack cabinet setup.

“We are excited to introduce the Coremax 48V 600Ah Lithium Ion LiFePo4 Battery Storage System, which marks a significant advancement in solar energy integration,” said James Luo, product manager at Coremax