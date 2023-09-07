Livoltek to build 1.8 GW inverter factory in Brazil

From pv magazine Brazil
Livoltek, a PV inverter manufacturer, has announced plans to build an inverter factory in Brazil.
The company said the facility will be built in Manaus, in the state of Amazonas, and will start manufacturing by the end of this year. It will invest BRL 70 million ($14 million) in the new facility, which will produce single-phase and three-phase inverters.
The product range will cover traditional (380 V) and low-voltage (220 V) models. In addition, the factory will produce a full range of string boxes. It will have a manufacturing area of 18,000 square meters and is now being designed to have an annual capacity of 1.8 GW.
“Livoltek recognizes that local manufacturing has the potential to minimize the global carbon footprint and the opportunity to leverage a near-ready factory to accelerate the start of operations,” said Rui Cheng, the CEO of Livoltek Power Brasil. “Intercontinental transport of components is considerably more space-efficient compared to transporting finished products. Furthermore, the Brazilian energy matrix has a considerably lower volume of emissions compared to Chinese and European units.”
Livoltek is a unit of Hexing Brasil Group, a company that offers a range of electrical equipment and solutions to global power utilities.
