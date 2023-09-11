Chinese PV Industry Brief: Trina buys 40 GW of factory lines from Robotechnik

Robotechnik, a German PV production equipment manufacturer, has agreed to supply module maker Trina Solar with 40 GW of production lines. Trina said it will use the lines at its factories in Huaian, Yangzhou, Dongtai, and Tinghu, which are all in Jiangsu province. Robotechnik said the contract is worth CNY 358 million ($49.7 million).

Astronergy, a unit of Chint Group, has bought 15 GW of wafers from Huamin China under a three-year contract for around CNY 6.2 billion. Huamin China has secured three major wafer sales contracts since August. The total value of the three contracts is around CNY16 billion.

SPIC Solar, a unit of State Power Investment Corp. (SPIC), has introduced its inaugural heterojunction solar panel in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province. This move follows SPIC's CNY 6 billion investment in the new heterojunction solar module facility last January. Alongside heterojunction panels, SPIC Solar manufactures IBC panels and it new TBC product at its manufacturing facilities in Xining, Qinghai province, and Xi’an, Shaanxi province.