Hoymiles launches hybrid inverters for residential PV

Hoymiles has introduced anew single-phase hybrid inverters for residential applications. The China-based inverter manufacturer said the HYS-LV-USG1 Series can be used with DC- and AC-coupled PV systems and 120 V to 240 V of backup power without an external autotransformer.
The new products have a nominal power rating ranging from 3.8 kW to 11.5 kW and an efficiency of 97.6%. They also feature a California Energy Commission (CEC) efficiency rating of 97.0% and offer 32 A of maximum power point tracking (MPPT) current.
The smallest model measures 502 mm × 615 mm × 202 mm and weighs 31 kg. The largest version measures 502 mm × 740 mm × 202 mm and weighs 41 kg. The MPPT voltage range for all products is 125 V to 500 V, and the battery voltage range is 40 V t0 60 V.
Popular content
The devices also have integrated arc fault protection and rapid shutdown functionality. Hoymiles said the hybrid inverters can switch between power sources depending on energy production, price, and usage.
“By acting as a medium between solar and grid energy, we ensure electricity is not just accessible but also adaptable and reliable,” said Neutron Wang, product director at Hoymiles. “The industry-leading DC/AC ratio of 1.5 results in significantly lower cost when compared with systems of the same capacity using other inverters.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.