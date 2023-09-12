Hoymiles launches hybrid inverters for residential PV

Hoymiles has introduced anew single-phase hybrid inverters for residential applications. The China-based inverter manufacturer said the HYS-LV-USG1 Series can be used with DC- and AC-coupled PV systems and 120 V to 240 V of backup power without an external autotransformer.

The new products have a nominal power rating ranging from 3.8 kW to 11.5 kW and an efficiency of 97.6%. They also feature a California Energy Commission (CEC) efficiency rating of 97.0% and offer 32 A of maximum power point tracking (MPPT) current.

The smallest model measures 502 mm × 615 mm × 202 mm and weighs 31 kg. The largest version measures 502 mm × 740 mm × 202 mm and weighs 41 kg. The MPPT voltage range for all products is 125 V to 500 V, and the battery voltage range is 40 V t0 60 V.

The devices also have integrated arc fault protection and rapid shutdown functionality. Hoymiles said the hybrid inverters can switch between power sources depending on energy production, price, and usage.

“By acting as a medium between solar and grid energy, we ensure electricity is not just accessible but also adaptable and reliable,” said Neutron Wang, product director at Hoymiles. “The industry-leading DC/AC ratio of 1.5 results in significantly lower cost when compared with systems of the same capacity using other inverters.”