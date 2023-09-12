Chinese PV Industry Brief: Trina reveals new US factory plans

Trina Solar says it has decided to invest more than $200 million to build a new PV module production facility in Wilmer, Texas. The facility is expected to begin commercial operations in 2024. It will source polysilicon from unspecified locations throughout Europe and the United States.

Daqo New Energy says it has repurchased $301.7 million of shares, which is 43.1% of the $700 million share buyback plan it announced last year. The polysilicon manufacturer said the buyback program will run until the end of this year.

Golden Solar New Energy Technology Holdings says it has completed an initial production line for heterojunction back contact (HBC) cells with power conversion efficiencies above 27%. The integrated wafer and cell manufacturer did not disclose the total volume of the production line. It says it is now planning a 5 GW capacity expansion project. It will produce HBC flexible modules, but its overall vertical strategy will combine cast monocrystalline silicon wafers, HBC cells and flexible modules.

GCL Technology Holdings says it has purchased 15 million shares, worth HKD 20 million ($2.55 million), excluding commissions and other expenses, as part of its previously announced share repurchase program.