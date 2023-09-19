UK firm to supply argon recycling tech for 2 GW of solar in India

From pv magazine India

GR2L, a small clean-tech company in Surrey, England, has secured a GBP 4 million ($4.9 million) order to supply its argon recycling technology to Mundra Solar for a planned 2 GW solar facility in India.

Solar panel makers use argon gas to purify silicon crystals, which are then used in solar cells. This process requires vast amounts of argon, with some producers needing to ship in multiple tankers of the gas each day.

GR2L has developed a closed-loop, argon purge gas recovery and purification system. Its ArgonØ tech recycles the high-purity argon purge gas used in the fabrication of silicon wafers for PV applications.

GR2L claims that its ArgonØ machinery is a world first, as it allows solar cell production – as well as other advanced manufacturing activities like microelectronics production, 3D metals printing, and aerospace heat treatments – to recycle up to 95% of used argon. The technology helps solar manufacturers to cut waste, emissions and costs.

“With production of brand-new argon creating up to a tonne of carbon dioxide for every tonne of argon, our cutting-edge gas recycling technology helps solar facilities reduce their scope 3 CO2 emissions and produce solar fuel cells more efficiently,” said Rob Grant, the CEO and founder of GR2L.