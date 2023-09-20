CRISIL to acquire Bridge To India Energy

From pv magazine India

CRISIL, an S&P Global company, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Bridge To India Energy Pvt Ltd (Bridge To India), a renewable energy consulting firm.

Bridge To India offers its clients insights into the renewable energy market.

“Sustainability and climate change are drawing sharper attention from clients worldwide,” said CRISIL CEO Amish Mehta. “The acquisition of Bridge To India, with its positioning and expertise in the space, will strengthen our bouquet of offerings spanning sustainability services and decarbonization.”

Vinay Rustagi, the managing director of Bridge To India, said that the company has established its strong position in the Indian renewables sector through more than a decade of consulting experience, comprehensive research coverage, and a strong network.

“Being part of CRISIL will further enhance value to clients through adoption of global best practices,” said Rustagi.

The acquisition is subject to applicable regulatory approvals and other customary conditions, and is expected to close within the next three months.