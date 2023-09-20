CRISIL to acquire Bridge To India Energy

From pv magazine India
CRISIL, an S&P Global company, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Bridge To India Energy Pvt Ltd (Bridge To India), a renewable energy consulting firm.
Bridge To India offers its clients insights into the renewable energy market.
“Sustainability and climate change are drawing sharper attention from clients worldwide,” said CRISIL CEO Amish Mehta. “The acquisition of Bridge To India, with its positioning and expertise in the space, will strengthen our bouquet of offerings spanning sustainability services and decarbonization.”
Popular content
Vinay Rustagi, the managing director of Bridge To India, said that the company has established its strong position in the Indian renewables sector through more than a decade of consulting experience, comprehensive research coverage, and a strong network.
“Being part of CRISIL will further enhance value to clients through adoption of global best practices,” said Rustagi.
The acquisition is subject to applicable regulatory approvals and other customary conditions, and is expected to close within the next three months.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.