EDF’s UK renewables unit acquires solar installation specialist

EDF Renewables UK and Ireland, a unit of French energy giant EDF, has acquired UK solar installer SAS Energy.

The renewable energy company said the SAS Energy purchase will allow it to expand its in-house offerings to include financed and capital-funded projects across the solar, electric vehicle and battery storage sectors for commercial clients.

The acquisition follows a period of growth for SAS Energy, which specializes in C&I installations. Accounts filed with UK corporate register Companies House show that SAS Energy increased its workforce by 50% to 31 people in the year to Sept. 30, 2022. Inventory holdings increased from GBP 347,079 ($429,000) to GBP 1.76 million during the same period.

SAS Energy had more than 45 projects in development or construction at the time of the sale. EDF Renewables UK and Ireland plans to operate SAS Energy as a wholly owned subsidiary.

EDF Renewables UK and Ireland completed the acquisition on Sept. 15, marking the latest milestone in its ongoing collaboration with SAS Energy. Together, the companies worked on a rooftop PV installation at Safran's manufacturing site in Pitstone, United Kingdom. SAS Energy served as the main contractor for the project, which involved the installation of over 2,100 roof-mounted panels.

“We are looking forward to working with the SAS Energy team and EDF Business Solutions to expand our offering and reach a larger proportion of the UK Commercial and Industrial market; with enhanced delivery making onsite renewables projects more cost effective and accessible for our customers,” said Rachael Kyle, head of the C&I Renewables Team at EDF Renewables UK.

SAS Energy Managing Director Nick Porter said the company's mission from the start was to help businesses fight against climate change by deploying solar. “From our existing relationship with EDF Renewables UK, it is clear that they share this vision so we’re incredibly excited to join such a well-established leader in renewables,” said Porter.