Ampace unveils battery tech with 15,000-cycle lifespan

Chinese battery cell manufacturer Xiamen Ampace Technology Ltd. (Ampace) unveiled new battery cell tech at the RE+ trade show last week in Las Vegas. It said the new Kunlun battery cell is suitable for storage systems in rooftop PV projects.

“The long-cycle cells hold significant value for global commercial & industrial and residential energy storage systems,” Ampace said. “They empower commercial & industrial energy storage users in effectively keeping photovoltaic and energy storage systems at the same pace and to enable greater benefits for residential energy users in VPP mode, overcoming the conventional battery lifespan limitations.”

It said that the battery tech can ensure a lifetime of 15,000 cycles, or 20 years. It also said that the new product can maintain an 80% state of health rate after 15,000 cycles and more than 70% after 20,000 cycles.

The cell measures 22.5 mm x 122.7 mm x 360.5 mm and weighs around 1.8 kg. Its maximum capacity is 100 Ah and the nominal voltage is 3.2 V.

“It effectively addresses the concern of customers who would otherwise need to replace batteries during the operational phase of solar storage projects, resulting in a notable 30% reduction in overall lifecycle electricity costs,” Ampace said, noting that the new battery tech can effectively match the lifespan of solar storage and handle multiple daily cycles.

Ampace is a joint venture between Chinese manufacturer Amperex Technology Limited (ATL) and China-based battery giant CATL. CATL was founded in 2011 as a spinoff of ATL.