Gautam Solar introduces n-type TOPCon solar module series

New Delhi-based Gautam Solar exhibited its new generation of N-Type TOPCon solar modules at the RE+ conference in Las Vegas, introducing the new products to the U.S. market.
The company has released new product lines, spanning residential, commercial, and utility-scale applications. The modules have been certified by UL, a prominent global testing and certification company based in the U.S.
“N-type TOPCon solar modules experience lower degradation (1% in first-year and 0.4% year-on-year) than P-type solar modules (2% in first-year and 0.55% year-on-year) which ensures longevity of the solar project,” said Gautam Solar. “They provide 5% more generation every year and BOS Savings of 3.26% and LCOE reduction of 1.56%.”
Gautam Solar’s new lineup includes:
- 435 W Module with 108 cells designed for rooftop residential (21.77% efficiency)
- 475 W Module with 120 cells designed for residential and commercial projects (22.01% efficiency)
- 580 W Module with 144 cells designed for large commercial and industrial and utility-scale (22.45% efficiency)
The modules incorporate half-cut cells based on larger M10 wafers to enable more power production per unit area as compared to polycrystalline and full-cell monocrystalline modules, said the company. Improved levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) and low-light performance are enabled by the half-cut cell design, it said.
Gautam also uses round ribbon connectors in its cells to boost light utilization, and non-destructive cell cutting to minimize microcracking. Its cells integrate multi-busbars for lowered electrical losses. Further, the M10 cells ensure maximum space utilization in a standard 40 foot shipping container.
Monofacial and bifacial variants are available for the N-type modules, with the bifacial module incorporating a lightweight transparent back sheet to add 10% to 30% more production.
“We’re also adding solar power plant design and remote monitoring services at no extra cost for our customers to provide a more comprehensive solar solutions package,” said Gautam Mohanka, chief executive officer, Gautam Solar.
Gautam manufactures the modules at its facility in Haridwar, India. The company has announced plans to add a 1 GW manufacturing facility in the United States, joining the solar manufacturing gold rush.
