Germany’s new solar installations hit 1.05 GW in August

From pv magazine Germany

Germany installed 1.056 MW of new PV capacity in August, according to the latest figures from the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur). This compares to 640 MW in August 2022 and 1.2 GW in July 2023.

In the first eight months of this year, developers connected 8.99 GW of solar to the grid, compared to 4.8 GW in the same period a year earlier.

This year's total thus far is already close to the 9 GW target set by the German government for the entire year. However, in order to reach the nation's 2030 target of 215 GW, more than 1,574 MW will need to be installed per month.

The country's cumulative solar capacity surpassed 76.22 GW at the end of August.