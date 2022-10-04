Germany deployed 640 MW of PV in August

From pv magazine Germany

Germany added 640 MW of new PV capacity in August, according to the latest figures from the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur). This compares to 434.5 MW in August 2021 and 535 MW in July.

In the first eight months of 2021, developers connected 4.8 GW of solar to the grid, compared to 3.6 GW in the same period a year earlier. The country's cumulative solar capacity surpassed 60.5 GW at the end of August.

About 516 MW of the monthly new additions were represented by PV installations that were built under the country's incentive schemes for renewables. The rest of the capacity came from PV systems built outside of such incentive programs.

The Bundesnetzagentur also published new compensation rates. The fixed feed-in tariffs for rooftop systems will range between €0.086. ($0.085)/kWh and €0.113/kWh, depending on the size.