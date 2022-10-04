Germany deployed 640 MW of PV in August

From pv magazine Germany
Germany added 640 MW of new PV capacity in August, according to the latest figures from the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur). This compares to 434.5 MW in August 2021 and 535 MW in July.
In the first eight months of 2021, developers connected 4.8 GW of solar to the grid, compared to 3.6 GW in the same period a year earlier. The country's cumulative solar capacity surpassed 60.5 GW at the end of August.
Popular content
About 516 MW of the monthly new additions were represented by PV installations that were built under the country's incentive schemes for renewables. The rest of the capacity came from PV systems built outside of such incentive programs.
The Bundesnetzagentur also published new compensation rates. The fixed feed-in tariffs for rooftop systems will range between €0.086. ($0.085)/kWh and €0.113/kWh, depending on the size.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.