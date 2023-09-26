LG Energy Solution to offer lithium iron phosphate batteries in Europe

LG Energy Solution has announced plans to release its new residential lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) storage systems in Germany from November, with plans to gradually introduce the product to other European markets.

The LG Energy Solution enblock E storage system is compatible with single-phase and three-phase inverters and comes in two configurations with capacities of 12.4 kWh and 15.5 kWh, measuring 157 cm x 33 cm x 45 cm. It is certified with an IP55 protection class, suitable for indoor and outdoor use, and comes with a 10-year warranty.

LG Energy Solutions said that the battery features a charge status algorithm with a deviation of less than 5% – significantly lower than the standard 10% deviation for LiFePO4 batteries.

The product's name, “enblock,” refers to its ability to store maximum energy in a small space, making it suitable for small rooms. The company said that it is easy to install in just 15 minutes.