LG Energy Solution to offer lithium iron phosphate batteries in Europe

From pv magazine Germany
LG Energy Solution has announced plans to release its new residential lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) storage systems in Germany from November, with plans to gradually introduce the product to other European markets.
The LG Energy Solution enblock E storage system is compatible with single-phase and three-phase inverters and comes in two configurations with capacities of 12.4 kWh and 15.5 kWh, measuring 157 cm x 33 cm x 45 cm. It is certified with an IP55 protection class, suitable for indoor and outdoor use, and comes with a 10-year warranty.
Popular content
LG Energy Solutions said that the battery features a charge status algorithm with a deviation of less than 5% – significantly lower than the standard 10% deviation for LiFePO4 batteries.
The product's name, “enblock,” refers to its ability to store maximum energy in a small space, making it suitable for small rooms. The company said that it is easy to install in just 15 minutes.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.