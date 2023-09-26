Chinese PV Industry Brief: TCL Zhonghuan, Longi lower wafer prices

Longi and TCL Zhonghuan reduced their wafer prices this week. Longi cut the price of its 182 mn wafers by 8.28% month on month to CNY 3.38 ($0.46). TCL Zhonghuan is now offering 150 um p-type silicon wafers in sizes of 182 mm, 210 mm, and 218.2 mm for CNY 3.1, CNY 4.08, and CNY 4.41. Its 130 μm n-type wafers, sized from 182 mm to 210 mm, are priced at CNY 3.2 and CNY 4.2, both down CNY 0.27 on the month. N-type 110 μm wafers, in 182 mm and 210 mm sizes, are now priced at CNY 3.08 and CNY 4.03, down CNY 0.26 from August.

The China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA) says that polysilicon production rose by 1.7% month on month and 26.2% year on year in August. Silicon wafer production increased by 12.4% month on month and 74.2% year on year. Cell production saw a 2.6% sequential increase and a 56.4% year-on-year increase. Module production fell by 1.1% month on month, but it rose by 66.2% year on year. Inverter production, on the other hand, fell by 9.5% month on month but rose by 67.4% on the year. Popular content Robotco Intelligent Technology (Robotechnik) says that it has signed a CNY 165 million contract with TP Solar, a subsidiary of India's Tata Power Company Ltd. The China-based PV manufacturing equipment says that the new contract represents a significant increase in value compared to earlier agreements with Tata Power and its subsidiaries.