Iberdrola completes Spain’s first hybrid wind-solar plant

Spanish energy provider Iberdrola has finished building what it claims is the first hybrid wind-solar plant in Spain, and is currently carrying out work on the commissioning process.
The solar plant consists of a 74 MW solar facility spreas across the municipalities of Revilla Vallejera, Villamedianilla, and Vallejer, near Burgos, in the central Spanish province of Castilla y León. The wind plant has a capacity of 69 MW, is located near the municipalities of Ballestas and Casetona, and has been operating for several years.
Iberdrola invested €40 million ($42.0 million) in the solar facility.
“Iberdrola will bet on this technology in the coming years in Spain, with which it aims to improve its existing renewable energy assets,” it said in a statement.
The energy supplier is currently developing and building several hybrid wind-solar projects in Spain and throughout the world. Last year, it commissioned two hybrid plants in Australia and Brazil. It also secured approval to build a 50 MW project in Salamanca, northern Spain.
In addition to projects planned by Iberdrola, the Spanish official journal regularly reports on a steady stream of hybrid solar-wind projects in the pipeline.
