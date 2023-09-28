Spanish railway operator builds 20 MW solar plant for train traction

From pv magazine Spain
Renfe, a Spanish railway operator, has unveiled plans to build a 20 MW solar project to power its trains. Most of the generated electricity will be used for train traction, with any excess power being sold on the market.
The pilot facility, to be built near Valladolid, will help Renfe to assess self-consumption levels. The project is expected to continue for around five years, with an estimated investment of €27 million ($28.5 million).
Popular content
In 2021, Renfe offered €233 million to develop 390 MW of self-consumption solar capacity for its high-speed trains. The company also intends to cover more than 40% of electricity consumption at 14 maintenance bases with 11 MW of photovoltaic panels for self-consumption.
In 2019, UK-based climate change charity 10:10 developed a demonstrator solar array in partnership with Community Energy South and national rail infrastructure operator Network Rail. According to the developers, a solar plant can theoretically be connected to any traction substation and supply from 5 km to 10 km of the track in either direction.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.